Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett wins Polynesian Player of the Year

Ohio State senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett has been selected as the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. The news came Wednesday and marks the first time an OSU player has taken home the award.

As a fifth-year senior, Garrett led the Buckeyes with 5.5 sacks and was tied for the team lead with 7.0 tackles for loss during the 2021 regular-season campaign. For his career, the Las Vegas native played in 53 games and totaled 62 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, and 7.5 sacks. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media this fall.

Haskell graduated in December with a degree in sociology.

Former Hawaii resident Haskell Garrett selected as 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year https://t.co/pjNrJqYcaI via @KHONnews — Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) December 22, 2021

Haskell beat out quarterback Jayden De Laura (Washington State), offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (Minnesota), linebacker Noah Sewell (Oregon), Defensive end Mika Tafua (Utah), quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), and running back Jaylen Warren (Oklahoma State).

