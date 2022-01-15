Ohio State defensive starter hints at return in 2022

We’re still waiting for several Ohio State football players to make decisions about their future. Many are eligible to enter the NFL draft, and more than usual are able to come back for another year despite being seniors because of the extra year afforded to them by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those players may have just let the cat out of the bag in a series of Instagram posts on Friday, hinting at a return to Columbus. That player would be none other than defensive end Zach Harrison who was a junior this past season.

Harrison was a five-star prospect out of Olentangy Orange High School when he made the decision to attend Ohio State over Michigan in the 2019 recruiting class. He’s been a solid player for the Buckeyes but has yet to fully reach the ceiling many thought he would under the tutelage of defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

Harrison wracked up 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles during 2021. His return would indeed be big for the Buckeyes, adding valuable experience to a defensive end room that also has two youngsters looking to breakout with J.T. Tuimuilaou and Jack Sawyer.

Once Harrison decides to go on the record and make something official, we’ll have more on his intentions. Players have until Monday to declare for the NFL draft, so we should know more soon.

