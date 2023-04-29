Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL draft

Another Ohio State player is off the board in the 2023 NFL draft. Defensive end Zach Harrison was selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the No. 75 pick in the third round.

Harrison was a highly coveted prospect coming from suburban Columbus high school, Olentangy Orange, as a five-star prospect. It was a well-publicized recruiting battle between Ohio State and Michigan that the Buckeyes won. Though he had a very productive career in Columbus, he never quite lived up to all the potential of the measurables and skills he has.

The 6-foot, 6-inch, 227-pounder played for OSU for four seasons, starting 27 and appearing in 46 throughout his career. He earned first-team all-Big Ten Conference honors as a senior last season after recording 34 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, four PBUs and six QB hurries.

USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons are hoping that the bright light will go on once he gets coached up even more in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire