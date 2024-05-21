Ohio State defensive end commit Zahir Mathis shows off his impressive gains

Although Ohio State football commit, Zahir Mathis, is ranked extremely high — No. 58 overall and the sixth edge rusher according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings — one of the biggest knocks for him as a prospect was his weight.

Standing 6-foot, 6-inches, Mathis has the frame to continue to add on weight and it looks like he accomplished that goal since the last season has ended. He is listed at 225-pounds which is solid, but for him to make a mark early in his career he needed to but bigger.

In a post Mathis shared on social media, it very much looks like he has done exactly that, as he looks significantly bigger.

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State coaching staff must be very pleased with this development, as it is looking more and more like Mathis will be able to see the field early and often in his Buckeye career.

