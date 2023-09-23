Can Ohio State defense keep up with Notre Dame? Kirk Herbstreit: 'We don't know yet'

Ohio State's defense has not allowed more than 10 points in a game and is allowing only 223.7 yards per game and 3.6 yards per play.

But to Kirk Herbstreit, the Buckeyes' performances against Indiana, Youngstown State and Western Kentucky really don't say anything about how good their defense really is. That will be something he finds out Saturday against Notre Dame.

"Here's the thing about the Ohio State defense: we don't know yet," Herbstreit said on ESPN's "College GameDay" Saturday. "They way they ended last year against Michigan and Georgia had a lot of anticipation leading into this year, second year under Jim Knowles. And they have been OK. If you have really watched them, one thing they have not been able to do is get after the quarterback. Now they are playing this game on the road, can their defensive ends... apply pressure and be able to to be a defense that is disruptive."

Herbstreit said Ohio State's success or lack thereof on the defensive line against Notre Dame's offensive line will be the deciding factor for Saturday's game.

Desmond Howard, former Michigan wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner, sees Saturday as an opportunity for Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to live up to the "hype" he came in with in 2021.

"This is another big game for Jim Knowles as DC," Howard said. "Second year now. These guys should understand expectations, what he wants from them. I'm very curious. It's going to be a big test. All those other games, those are like preseason games. This was the game Jim Knowles was brought here, brought to Columbus to win."

Opposing offenses have averaged 3.6 yards per play against Ohio State's defense in 2023.

Ohio State will kick off against Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

