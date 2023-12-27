Ohio State defense, Jerry World, Kirby: 3 takeaways as Mizzou offense previews Cotton Bowl

DALLAS — Cotton Bowl week has arrived.

On Tuesday, Missouri football offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and several standouts from the Tigers’ offense, which ranks No. 23 in the FBS in yards per game, spoke to the media to preview their bout in AT&T Stadium with Ohio State on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

Here are three notes from the first media availability of the Tigers’ bowl week:

Ohio State defense

Star Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III doesn’t want any “excuses.”

So he’s happy to hear — as of Tuesday — that Ohio State hasn’t had any opt-outs on defense.

“I want the best of the best," he said.

Looks like he’ll get his wish.

Missouri wide receivers Luther Burden III (3) and Theo Wease (1) celebrated a play during Missouri's game against LSU at Faurot Field on Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Ohio State (11-1) ranks No. 2 in the FBS in scoring defense, limiting opponents to a mere 11 points per outing, less than only arch-rival Michigan.

The Buckeyes look set to field plenty of NFL talent against the Tigers. OSU cornerback Denzel Burke, defensive end Jack Sawyer, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and corner Jordan Hancock are confirmed participants. Defensive edge J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Tommy Eichenburg are still unconfirmed.

“The front seven is their strong suit, the (defense) plays really sound,” MU quarterback Brady Cook said. “On the back end, there's not a lot of (missed assignments). They're sound, too. They know what they do really well. They play man coverage well in the secondary, so we need to take our opportunities when we can. But we're going up against a really good defense.”

Playing in Jerry World

Not many people would have predicted this matchup, at this venue, for Missouri (10-2) at the beginning of the season.

Are the Tigers awestruck? Not quite. They've been to big venues this season.

But the giant scoreboard, AT&T Stadium’s famous ring-shaped videoboard, has taken some players aback. Left tackle Javon Foster said the players all just stared at it when they walked in, adding “we’ve never seen anything like that, so we all just looked at it.” Luther Burden III said he doesn’t think it’s hit him yet that he’ll be playing in the home of the Cowboys.

Enter: Theo Wease Jr., the Missouri wide receiver who played at Jerry World in the Cotton Bowl with Oklahoma and in a Texas state title game.

His advice: “Keep the main thing the main thing.”

“We definitely earned to be at this level with all our hard work and everything we put in on this season,” Wease said. “But yeah, just to keep the main thing the main thing. Try not to look up at the big 200,000-inch screen and just focus on being 1-0.”

Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease (10) sprints to the end zone after a reception and scores a touchdown, ahead of Florida linebacker James Houston IV (41) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Kirby returning

Cook said Missouri’s offensive coordinator was “born to do” his job. Running back Cody Schrader called him a “silent killer.”

Kirby Moore will be bringing his calling and his calls back to Columbia next season.

The Tigers announced last Wednesday that both Moore and defensive coordinator Blake Baker had received contract extensions. The details have not yet been made available to the public. The Columbia Daily Tribune has a public records request for more information.

“I think just feel very positive of where we're at, where we're going,” said Moore, who spoke to the media for the first time since the news was announced. “I think there's a lot of different moving parts within college football right now, and we have a lot of continuity moving forward for next season. So just excited about that.”

Jan 7, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers football team new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore answers questions from reporters before the basketball game against the Vanderbilt Commodores Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

When MU takes the field in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Moore will call plays where his brother, Kellen Moore, did so for four seasons as the OC of the Dallas Cowboys.

Kirby Moore was linked with multiple jobs, including the vacant play-calling position at Notre Dame, in the past few weeks. But he’s Columbia’s for the foreseeable future.

“He elevated my game in many ways you wouldn't see just from a film aspect, certain things to look at, certain indicators from linebackers or safeties. He's really focused on those details and you can tell,” Wease said. “Because the guy comes in, he's the first in the building, the last to leave, and that's every day. He's consistent with that and you can tell by the offense we're playing that he helped me.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: OSU, Jerry World, Kirby: 3 takeaways as Mizzou offense previews Cotton Bowl