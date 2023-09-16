The Ohio State defense gets in on the scoring action: Social media reacts

The Ohio State offense has been humming all day long, something Buckeye fans have been waiting for since the opening week of the season. After seeing the offense put 42 points on the board, the defense wanted in on the action.

Deep in its own territory, Western Kentucky pitched the ball to the running back when Denzel Burke put a hat on the ball and popped it loose. Steele Chambers had a chance for the scoop and score but muffed it which led to a scrum. Out of nowhere, big Tyleik Williams pulled the ball from the pile and was awarded the touchdown.

The guys in the trenches don’t always get a lot of air time, but when something like this happens, they make the most of it and Williams gave the cameras an eyeful. Let’s check out some of the best social media reactions.

You love to see it

Tyleik Williams! Love to see DL get TDs! pic.twitter.com/4NTPysmMCM — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) September 16, 2023

Paging Dr. Williams

I think Tyleik Williams has a future career in obstetrics , he got that fumble like he delivering a baby 😂 — ScriptOhio (@Scarlet_an_Gray) September 16, 2023

It's a wonderful life

Tyleik Williams with the big man touchdown! An angel just got their wings! — Mike Spiezio (@mike_spiezio) September 16, 2023

Goonies fans rise up

Tyleik Williams with the truffle shuffle celebration — Drew Klamar (@DKlams) September 16, 2023

Get him a sammich... he's a big dude

Tyleik Williams. That is one large human! 👀🙂 — ✝️🙏🇺🇸⚽Brian Sweet⚽🇺🇸🙏✝️ (@bbldsweet) September 16, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire