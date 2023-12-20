Ohio State defender announces transfer destination

Last month, former four-star recruit, Omari Abor announced his intentions on entering the transfer portal and it looks like he is going back home to the state of Texas. Abor has announced he will be playing football for the SMU Mustangs next season.

Abor still has multiple years of eligibility left, considering he was a part of the 2022 recruiting class and has the potential to be an impact player for SMU sooner rather than later. Abor has dealt with some injuries that have slowed him down since arriving in Columbus, Ohio, but he did see action in two games this season and played in one game as a true freshman.

This feels like a good spot for Abor. He gets to play closer to his home and will likely get an opportunity to see the field faster for SMU than he would have to fight for a spot on the depth chart at Ohio State.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire