'Ohio State defeats Ohio State': Fans react to 2024 OSU football spring game

Ohio State football's spring practice schedule is complete.

In front of more than 80,000 fans Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes held their annual spring game, showcasing players such as Will Howard, Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs for the first time.

Ohio State defeats Ohio State 🌰👏 pic.twitter.com/gcPqH7fEvl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 13, 2024

Here's how Ohio State fans are reacting after the Buckeyes' 2024 spring game.

Ohio State hosted a lot of fans for an Ohio Stadium practice

Are Ohio State football fans forgetting about Emeka Egbuka?

Emeka Egbuka got tired of the Jeremiah Smith talk and reminded Ohio State fans why he’s got No. 1 potential pic.twitter.com/ClsWiag5fq — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) April 13, 2024

Ohio State seemingly has a full wide receiver room

Is Will Howard QB1 for Ohio State?

My takeaway from this: it is immeasurably clear that Will Howard is QB1 — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) April 13, 2024

Chip Kelly makes Ohio State debut

Chip Kelly busting out the T formation for play 1 of the spring scrimmage. Just run that all year.



Play 1 - handoff to Henderson

Play 2 - handoff to Judkins

Play 3 - throw deep to Jeremiah Smith

Rinse, repeat — Matthew Edwards (@TheCoachEdwards) April 13, 2024

