Is Ohio State in danger of losing a 5-star commit to rival Big Ten program?

In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Ohio State football has commitments from more than a few of the top secondary players in the country.

One of those is Alabama cornerback, Na’eem Offord, who has been committed to the Buckeyes since early February. At 6-foot, 1-inch and 185-pounds, he’s one of the nation’s best, ranking as the No. 6 overall player and 2nd corner according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

With most 5-stars, it’s a battle until they sign, and it looks like Ohio State is in the midst of one. Offord unofficially visited Oregon over the weekend, and it looks like the visit went well as he will also make an official to Eugene in the future according to a report by On3.

Ohio State also has Devin Sanchez, DeShawn Stewart and Cody Haddad committed as members of the secondary, but would obviously hate to loose Offord to the Ducks.

