Ohio State currently has SEC transfer running back on campus

For the early part of the transfer portal window, it looked like Ohio State wasn’t interested in adding players, but that all changed after the Cotton Bowl.

The Buckeyes turned up the heat and received commitments from high-profile players like quarterback Will Howard and center Seth McLaughlin. They seem like they’re not done, as they are currently hosting Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, this past seasons second-leading rusher in the SEC for a visit.

One of Judkins former teammates, cornerback Davison Igbinosun, joined the Buckeyes during last year’s transfer portal window, and surely they have spoken with each other about how Columbus operates.

From former Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins’ Instagram story … pic.twitter.com/eAEtVknq1U — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) January 8, 2024

Judkins ran for 1,158 yards on 271 carries with 15 touchdowns this past season, while also adding 149 yards and two scores through the air. He would be a huge addition to the Buckeyes offense.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire