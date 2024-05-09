Ohio State could potentially land Big Ten defensive back

There has been a bit of an exodus from the Michigan State football team, which is typical for schools dealing with a coaching change. Ryan Day and the Ohio State staff have done an excellent job of exploiting these coaching changes it may look to add another transfer portal prospect.

Jaden Mangham was originally a four-star athlete from the state of Michigan in the class of 2022 and is currently one of the more coveted defensive backs in the portal.

Mangham has set visits with three Big Ten schools including Ohio State, where he will visit this upcoming weekend, Nebraska, where he will visit next week, and finally Michigan, where he will also be spending time next week.

The Michigan native was highly productive in the Big Ten last season with 52 tackles and four interceptions and the Buckeyes are hoping to add more quality in the back half of their defense and he would certainly be a good fit.

Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham will be visiting Ohio State this weekend according to @mzenitz. pic.twitter.com/EbpDFb813O — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) May 7, 2024

