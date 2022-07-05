Ohio State could be closing in on another top-tier recruit

The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day have been on a roll as of late when it comes to the recruiting trails. Most recently the team added a bevy of talented wide receivers and cornerbacks. But perhaps another position on the defense could be addressed in the near future.

Tackett Curtis of Many, Louisiana, is choosing between three schools: Ohio State, USC Trojans, and the Wisconsin Badgers. Curtis is among the best linebackers in the country, according to 247Sports composite ratings he is the No. 7 linebacker nationally. He could join a school that has been known to produce top-tier linebackers and get them to the NFL.

Recently, Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports put in a crystal ball prediction for Curtis to join the ranks in Columbus. He is a talented player that produced as a running back, linebacker, and kick returner for Many. He projects to play on the defensive side of the ball at the collegiate level.

Should the Many product commit to Ohio State, he would be the first linebacker in the 2023 cycle to pledge to the Buckeyes. This cycle Ryan Day and the staff have offered a total of 13 linebackers. Three of the offered linebackers have committed to the Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Buckeyes are still in the running for three others outside of Curtis.

No timetable has been set for Curtis to narrow his list even further or to make his commitment.

