For Ohio State, Cotton Bowl vs. Missouri both means little and means plenty

IRVING, Texas – In some ways, Ohio State's Cotton Bowl game against Missouri means little.

The Buckeyes wanted and expected to play in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Anything short of that renders the season a disappointment, though almost every team in the country would revel in an 11-1 regular-season record.

In other ways, however, Friday night's game means quite a bit.

The most obvious is at quarterback. Devin Brown makes his first career start following the transfer of Kyle McCord. How well Brown's audition goes will largely determine the level of optimism the Buckeyes have for the 2024 season.

More: How can the Buckeyes beat Missouri? Three keys for Ohio State football in the Cotton Bowl

But the game's importance goes beyond Brown's performance. The sting from the Michigan loss remains, probably forever. After that defeat, many expected the Buckeyes to field a decimated team for a non-CFP bowl because of opt-outs by players protecting their bodies for the NFL draft.

Except for star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., that didn't happen. The Buckeyes remain almost whole.

It is a matter of pride to them that they finish the season strong.

More: 5 Ohio State football breakout candidates for the Cotton Bowl against Missouri

“It's important – imperative – that we come out of this season with something,” captain Xavier Johnson said. “I think that, that is the main thing. We're coming down here to win a game. We're coming down here to enjoy ourselves and have a celebration of the 2023 Buckeyes.”

“It's important – imperative – that we come out of this season with something,” Ohio State wide receiver Xavier Johnson said of the Buckeyes appearance in the 88th Cotton Bowl.

Johnson accepts that perfection is the expectation at Ohio State. One loss, especially a third consecutive one to Michigan, feels like Armageddon. As harsh as that can be, Johnson embraces that standard.

“You come to Ohio State because of the pressure,” he said. “I think that if you're running from the pressure, you're scared of playing in big games or having your head on the line every Saturday, Ohio State is not the place for you.”

Being able to bounce back from such a devastating defeat will be a measure of the Buckeyes' culture. Coach Ryan Day has made a point of not allowing the Buckeyes to wallow in the disappointment from Ann Arbor.

“We go into every game expecting to win,” Johnson said, “and if the outcome is not what we want, then we regroup. We lean on our brothers, and we rely on what has been instilled in us through the offseason and lean back on our training. So for us, I think a victory here is very important.”

Johnson's eligibility ends following the Cotton Bowl. But many underclassmen will have to decide whether to return next year or enter the NFL draft. The prevailing wisdom is that at least a solid majority will be back.

Ohio State's Jack Sawyer has said he will announce after the Cotton Bowl whether he's returning for another season with the Buckeyes.

Junior defensive end Jack Sawyer is one of those players with an NFL decision to make.

“We're all focused on this game, and we want to finish the season on a good note,” he said. “We've put a lot of work in for this season, and we want to end it the right way for the seniors and building and going into the next year.”

The No. 7 Buckeyes will be playing a Missouri team that is trying to ascend to elite status. The No. 9 Tigers were 10-2 in the Southeastern Conference and are in the top 10 for the first time since 2013.

Missouri has a potent offense led by running back Cody Schrader, who has run for 1,499 yards and a passing game directed by Brady Cook. The Tigers have a deep strong receiving corps led by Luther Burden (81 catches for 1,197 yards and eight touchdowns). Former Buckeye Mookie Cooper is another threat.

Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke described the Tigers' passing game and receivers as the best the Buckeyes have faced.

Missouri's defense is less imposing, and the Tigers are missing two key starters due to injuries – cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper.

If the Buckeyes lose, it'll be the second straight year they'll have won their first 11 games and lost their last two. A defeat to Missouri would feel much different than the 1-point loss to two-time champion Georgia in the CFP semifinals last year.

“Winning the Cotton Bowl means a lot to the people of Ohio,” Day said. “It means a lot to Ohio State. It means a lot to our team to win this game and do it the right way.”

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Cotton Bowl both means little and mu