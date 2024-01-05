Ohio State cornerback Jyaire Brown announces transfer destination

Jyaire Brown is headed home to the Bayou. Brown announced on Thursday that he has committed to LSU after entering the transfer portal in early December. Originally born and raised in New Orleans, Brown moved to Cincinnati for his final two years of high school playing at Lakota West High School.

The former Ohio State cornerback came to Columbus as a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. Brown appeared in 10 games as a true freshman as the Buckeye secondary battled injuries. But with the return of Denzel Burke, the addition of David Igbinoson, and the emergence of Jordan Hancock, playing time was at a premium this year. Brown saw action in just four games this season which led the defensive back to seek greener pastures.

Since Brown preserved his redshirt this season, he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

Brown transfers to a Tiger team that finished 10-3 on the season after defeating Wisconsin in the 2024 Reliaquest Bowl. He’ll look to make an immediate impact on a defense that ranked 115th in the nation in passing yards allowed.

