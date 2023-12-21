Ohio State continues to wait for 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith letter of intent: Reports

Ohio State continues to wait to officially announce the signing of the No. 1 player in the 2024 class.

Jeremiah Smith, the five-star wide receiver out of Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory School in Florida, appeared to sign his letter of intent in a signing day ceremony at the school. But Ohio State has not publicly reported the signing after coach Ryan Day appeared relieved when reporters notified him of Smith's announcement.

According to 247Sports while Smith reaffirmed his commitment, Smith has not sent in his letter of intent to Ohio State.

With Smith in the class, Ohio State has the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports composite team rankings.

Smith is set to become the third-highest rated signee in Ohio State history behind quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Terrelle Pryor.

Ohio State commitment Jeremiah Smith, a wide receiver out of Opa Locka, Florida, and the top prospect in the 2024 class, enters Ohio Stadium to watch the Buckeyes play Penn State on Oct. 21, 2023.

Ohio State has already signed four five-star players in wide receiver Mylan Graham, defensive lineman Eddrick Houston, cornerback Aaron Scott and quarterback Air Noland.

In 11 games for Chaminade-Madonna, Smith had 68 catches for 1,083 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns per MaxPreps.

