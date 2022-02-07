Ohio State continues to remain in same spot in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
For the third-straight week, the Ohio State basketball team hasn’t moved either way in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. If you’ve been following along, that means the Buckeyes check in at No. 16 once again.
OSU played just one game since the last poll was released — an impressive win over Maryland — because the game earlier in the week against Iowa was postponed because of inclement weather. Even though Ohio State looked fantastic on Sunday, it was against a team that was 3-8 in conference play entering the day. In other words, it’s a wait-and-see affair for the voters.
Ahead of the Buckeyes in the top ten this week are Gonzaga, Auburn, Purdue, Kentucky, Arizona, Duke, Houston, Kansas, Texas Tech, and Baylor.
Decisive victories by @ZagMBB and @AuburnMBB's narrow escape against unranked Georgia helped the Zags break the tie for No. 1 in the latest @FerrisMowers Coaches Poll. https://t.co/Qcy6DETiZV pic.twitter.com/2V7lY1Cdc5
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 7, 2022
The Buckeyes will next be in action against Rutgers on Wednesday.
Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
19-2
786 (18)
–
2
Auburn
22-1
784 (16)
-1
3
Purdue
20-3
698
–
4
Kentucky
19-4
682
+3
5
Arizona
19-2
666
–
6
Duke
19-3
649
–
7
Houston
20-2
605
+2
8
Kansas
19-3
602
+2
9
Texas Tech
18-5
481
+5
10
Baylor
19-4
478
-2
11
Providence
20-2
477
+4
12
UCLA
16-4
424
-8
13
Illinois
17-5
411
+5
14
Wisconsin
18-4
389
-3
15
Villanova
17-6
368
-3
16
Ohio State
14-5
308
–
17
Michigan State
17-5
280
-4
18
Tennessee
16-6
231
+2
19
Marquette
16-7
193
+5
20
Texas
17-6
157
+1
21
USC
19-4
148
-2
22
Saint Mary’s
19-4
89
+6
23
Connecticut
15-6
85
-6
24
Murray State
22-2
68
+9
25
Wake Forest
19-5
51
+9
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State
Others Receiving Votes
Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2
