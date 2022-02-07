Breaking News:

Ohio State continues to remain in same spot in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Phil Harrison
2 min read

For the third-straight week, the Ohio State basketball team hasn’t moved either way in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. If you’ve been following along, that means the Buckeyes check in at No. 16 once again.

OSU played just one game since the last poll was released — an impressive win over Maryland — because the game earlier in the week against Iowa was postponed because of inclement weather. Even though Ohio State looked fantastic on Sunday, it was against a team that was 3-8 in conference play entering the day. In other words, it’s a wait-and-see affair for the voters.

Ahead of the Buckeyes in the top ten this week are Gonzaga, Auburn, Purdue, Kentucky, Arizona, Duke, Houston, Kansas, Texas Tech, and Baylor.

The Buckeyes will next be in action against Rutgers on Wednesday.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

19-2

786 (18)

2

Auburn

22-1

784 (16)

-1

3

Purdue

20-3

698

4

Kentucky

19-4

682

+3

5

Arizona

19-2

666

6

Duke

19-3

649

7

Houston

20-2

605

+2

8

Kansas

19-3

602

+2

9

Texas Tech

18-5

481

+5

10

Baylor

19-4

478

-2

11

Providence

20-2

477

+4

12

UCLA

16-4

424

-8

13

Illinois

17-5

411

+5

14

Wisconsin

18-4

389

-3

15

Villanova

17-6

368

-3

16

Ohio State

14-5

308

17

Michigan State

17-5

280

-4

18

Tennessee

16-6

231

+2

19

Marquette

16-7

193

+5

20

Texas

17-6

157

+1

21

USC

19-4

148

-2

22

Saint Mary’s

19-4

89

+6

23

Connecticut

15-6

85

-6

24

Murray State

22-2

68

+9

25

Wake Forest

19-5

51

+9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2

