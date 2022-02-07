Ohio State continues to remain in same spot in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

For the third-straight week, the Ohio State basketball team hasn’t moved either way in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. If you’ve been following along, that means the Buckeyes check in at No. 16 once again.

OSU played just one game since the last poll was released — an impressive win over Maryland — because the game earlier in the week against Iowa was postponed because of inclement weather. Even though Ohio State looked fantastic on Sunday, it was against a team that was 3-8 in conference play entering the day. In other words, it’s a wait-and-see affair for the voters.

Ahead of the Buckeyes in the top ten this week are Gonzaga, Auburn, Purdue, Kentucky, Arizona, Duke, Houston, Kansas, Texas Tech, and Baylor.

Decisive victories by @ZagMBB and @AuburnMBB's narrow escape against unranked Georgia helped the Zags break the tie for No. 1 in the latest @FerrisMowers Coaches Poll. https://t.co/Qcy6DETiZV pic.twitter.com/2V7lY1Cdc5 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 7, 2022

The Buckeyes will next be in action against Rutgers on Wednesday.

NEXT … The complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 19-2 786 (18) – 2 Auburn 22-1 784 (16) -1 3 Purdue 20-3 698 – 4 Kentucky 19-4 682 +3 5 Arizona 19-2 666 – 6 Duke 19-3 649 – 7 Houston 20-2 605 +2 8 Kansas 19-3 602 +2 9 Texas Tech 18-5 481 +5 10 Baylor 19-4 478 -2 11 Providence 20-2 477 +4 12 UCLA 16-4 424 -8 13 Illinois 17-5 411 +5 14 Wisconsin 18-4 389 -3 15 Villanova 17-6 368 -3 16 Ohio State 14-5 308 – 17 Michigan State 17-5 280 -4 18 Tennessee 16-6 231 +2 19 Marquette 16-7 193 +5 20 Texas 17-6 157 +1 21 USC 19-4 148 -2 22 Saint Mary’s 19-4 89 +6 23 Connecticut 15-6 85 -6 24 Murray State 22-2 68 +9 25 Wake Forest 19-5 51 +9

Schools Dropped Out

Story continues

No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.