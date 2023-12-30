Will Ohio State continue its Cotton Bowl win streak? Follow OSU vs. Missouri live

Ohio State will end the 2023 season in Arlington, Texas Friday night.

The No. 7 Buckeyes will take on No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium — Ohio State's third performance in the bowl game.

Follow along for the latest news, scores and updates from the 2023 Cotton Bowl between Ohio State vs. Missouri.

Missouri vs. Ohio State spread: Is OSU favored in 2023 Cotton Bowl?

Here are the latest spreads for Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl vs. Missouri Friday.

BetMGM: Ohio State -4, O/U: 51.5 points

DraftKings: Ohio State -4, O/U: 51 points

FanDuel: Ohio State -4.5, O/U: 51.5 points

Bet365: Ohio State -4, O/U: 51 points

Ohio State has covered seven of 12 games in 2023.

Missouri has covered eight of 12 games in 2023, including one of its two losses: a 14-point spread in the Tigers' 30-21 loss to Georgia.

Devin Brown is making his debut. How have other OSU QBs done in their first games?

Ohio State will have a new starting quarterback against Missouri.

Devin Brown will be making his first college start Friday in the Buckeyes’ meeting with the Tigers in the 2023 Cotton Bowl.

Brown played in five games for the Buckeyes, completing 54.5% of his 22 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, He also added 35 rushing yards and a touchdown as more of a goal-line option at quarterback when he was not sidelined with an ankle injury.

Here’s a look at how each of the last four quarterbacks under coach Ryan Day did in their Ohio State starting debut.

Kyle McCord (Sept. 25, 2021 vs. Akron): 13-18, 319 yards, two touchdowns, one interception; four carries, -17 yards

C.J. Stroud (Sept. 3, 2021 vs. Minnesota): 13-22, 294 yards, four touchdowns, one interception; three carries, 13 yards

Justin Fields (Aug. 31, 2019 vs. Florida Atlantic): 18-25, 234 yards, four touchdowns; 12 carries, 61 yards, one touchdown

Dwayne Haskins (Sept. 1, 2018 vs. Oregon State): 22-30, 313 yards, five touchdowns, one interception; two carries, 24 yards

Ohio State vs. Missouri game predictions

Here is what the writers at The Columbus Dispatch and the Columbia Daily Tribune predict for Friday's Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Missouri:

Bill Rabinowitz: Ohio State 38, Missouri 24

Joey Kaufman: Ohio State 38, Missouri 28

Rob Oller Missouri 24, Ohio State 23

Colin Gay: Ohio State 31, Missouri 24

Calum McAndrew: Ohio State 28, Missouri 24

Matt Jones lines up as starting center for Ohio State

Matt Jones is looking like he will start at center for Ohio State Friday night.

In team warm ups, Jones, the Buckeyes' right guard, lined up at center during first-team reps. Enokk Vimahi was Ohio State's right guard.

Missouri 2023 schedule: How are the Tigers doing?

Missouri comes in with past success against ranked opponents.

While both of the Tigers' losses came against ranked teams by 10 points or less, Missouri also recorded ranked wins against Kansas State, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Here's Missouri's schedule leading up to its meeting with Ohio State:

Aug. 31: Missouri 35, South Dakota 10

Sept. 9L Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19

Sept. 16: Missouri 30, Kansas State 27

Sept. 23: Missouri 34, Memphis 27

Sept. 30: Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21

Oct. 7: LSU 49, Missouri 39

Oct. 14: Missouri 38, Kentucky 21

Oct. 21: Missouri 34, South Carolina 12

Nov. 4: Georgia 30, Missouri 21

Nov. 11: Missouri 36, Tennessee 7

Nov. 18: Missouri 33, Florida 31

Nov. 24: Missouri 48, Arkansas 14

What’s Ryan Day’s record in Ohio State bowl games?

Ryan Day has led Ohio State to two bowl game wins in five appearances, including a College Football Playoff semifinal win against Clemson in 2021.

Day is one of six Ohio State coaches to have multiple bowl wins, joining Woody Hayes, Earle Bruce, John Cooper, Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer.

Here's a look at how Day compares to past Ohio State coaches.

John Wilce (1913-28): 0-1

Wes Fesler (1947-50): 1-0

Woody Hayes (1951-1978): 5-6

Earle Bruce (1979-1987): 5-3

John Cooper (1988-2000): 3-8

Jim Tressel (2001-10): 6-4

Luke Fickell (2011): 0-1

Urban Meyer (2012-19): 5-2

Ryan Day (2018, 2019-present): 2-3

How many editions of the Cotton Bowl has Ohio State played in?

Friday will be Ohio State’s third appearance in the Cotton Bowl.

The Cotton Bowl is one of three bowl games the Buckeyes have never lost in, along with the Holiday Bowl and the Alamo Bowl.

Here’s what happened in Ohio State’s last two editions of the Cotton Bowl:

Jan. 1, 1987: Ohio State 28, Texas A&M 12

Dec. 29, 2017: Ohio State 24, Southern California 7

Matt Jones working at center for Ohio State in warm-ups

Matt Jones could be getting some reps at center in the Cotton Bowl.

The Ohio State offensive lineman, who primarily played guard in 2023, was snapping for quarterback Devin Brown during warm ups ahead of Friday's Cotton Bowl against Missouri.

Jones has played 762 snaps at right guard in 2023.

Ohio State vs. Missouri history: Has OSU beaten the Tigers?

Ohio State and Missouri are set to continue what has proved to be a one-sided history.

Since their first meeting in 1939, Ohio State has won 10 of 12 meetings against Missouri, nine of which came in Columbus.

However, Ohio State has played Missouri three times since 1976, two of which the Buckeyes won.

Here’s a look at Ohio State’s full history against Missouri:

Oct. 7, 1939: Ohio State 19, Missouri 0

Sept. 27, 1941: Ohio State 12, Missouri 7

Oct. 2, 1943: Ohio State 27, Missouri 6

Sept. 30, 1944: Ohio State 54, Missouri 0

Sept. 29, 1945: Ohio State 47, Missouri 6

Sept. 28, 1946: Ohio State 13, Missouri 13

Sept. 27, 1947: Ohio State 13, Missouri 7

Sept. 25, 1948: Ohio State 21, Missouri 7

Sept. 24, 1949: Ohio State 35, Missouri 34

Sept. 25, 1976: Missouri 22, Ohio State 21

Sept. 27, 1997: Ohio State 31, Missouri 10

Sept. 19, 1998: Ohio State 35, Missouri 14

Missouri brings all-black uniforms to Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State

Missouri is going with the all-black look Friday night.

The Tigers will bring out its alternate black uniforms to their final game of the 2023 season while Ohio State wears its traditional red uniforms.

Ohio State brings home uniforms to Cotton Bowl

Ohio State is bringing its classic look to Texas.

The Buckeyes will be in their home red uniforms Friday night against Missouri.

Ohio State availability report: Marvin Harrison Jr. not playing in Cotton Bowl

Three Ohio State starters are out for the Buckeyes’ 2023 Cotton Bowl game.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Lathan Ransom are out for the Buckeyes’ final game of the 2023 season against Missouri.

Here’s a list of Ohio State’s full availability report for the 2023 Cotton Bowl:

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

LB Tommy Eichenberg

SAF Lathan Ransom

WR Nolan Baudo

TE Zak Herbstreit

WR Reis Stocksdale

OL Miles Walker

LB Kourt Williams II

RB Miyan Williams

What times does Ohio State play Missouri Friday in the 2023 Cotton Bowl?

Kickoff: 8 p.m., Dec. 29; AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Ohio State vs. Missouri: What channel is the Cotton Bowl on Friday?

Ohio State vs. Missouri will air on ESPN Dec. 29 at 8 p.m.

The Cotton Bowl will be Ohio State's first appearance on ESPN since its College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia in 2022.

The Big Ten Conference's media rights deal, which began in 2023, is with CBS, FOX, NBC and NBC Universal's Peacock.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Missouri game without cable? Is the Cotton Bowl streaming?

Ohio State vs. Missouri will be available on any platform that offers ESPN such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Missouri will also be available to be streamed on the ESPN app.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Missouri game on ESPN Friday?

Here are the announcers for the Cotton Bowl game between Ohio State vs. Missouri:

Dave Pasch (play-by-play)

Dusty Dvoracek (analysis)

Tom Luginbill (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Missouri on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Minnesota game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

