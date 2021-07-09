Ohio State commitments get in dust up with Penn State prospect on Twitter

Ohio State and Penn State have done battle on the football field for years, and now it has gone to Twitter.

Our friends at Nittany Lions Wire uncovered some barbs flying back and for between a 2022 Penn State commit and two OSU commits from the same class. It all unfolded in front of our eyes on social media.

Ken Talley, a four-star defensive end and Penn State commit from Philadelphia, decided to poke the big, bad Ohio State bear, currently, the only Big Ten team ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions in 247Sports Team Composite Rankings for the 2022 cycle.

After the commitment decision of Reading, PA running back Nicholas Singleton to James Franklin and Penn State, Talley started pecking away on Twitter, saying that no team is currently recruiting like the Nittany Lions. For some reason, he decided to take launch a trolling grenade across the bow of Ohio State in the process.

No other school recruiting like us , Ohio state commits just committed there for fun not to actually have a chance to get playing time 🤣 — KEN “🃏” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) July 6, 2021

And we not done so sit back in ya seat and get ya popcorn ready — KEN “🃏” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) July 6, 2021

OK.

Well, those types of things don’t go over very well with the Ohio State brotherhood. His tweet of course got noticed by a couple of Buckeye 2022 commitments, most notably defensive backs Jayaire Brown (a four-star himself) and Ryan Turner.

lol, and you gotta lose all 4 years https://t.co/6bgZMtew2H — Jyaire Brown (@jyairebrown13) July 6, 2021

Worried Bout The Wrong Things, Good Luck Though! https://t.co/qOPQKUllSv — Ryan Turner (@RyanTurner_20) July 6, 2021

What’s even funnier about the whole thing is that there were screenshots flying around of Talley sending direct messages to another OSU commit, C.J. Hicks (since deleted), trying to get the linebacker to persuade the Buckeye coaches to offer Talley a scholarship.

Talley has walked those comments back saying he just wanted as many commitments to big-time programs to motivate youngsters in his city, but that sounds a little like sour grapes.

I wanted O state , Bama , LSU , Clemson just to give motivation to the youngins in my city I been a PSU committ since I got the O😂 https://t.co/sg4NIU3r1H — KEN “🃏” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) July 6, 2021

There are so many angles we can take on this, but we’ll bite on just a couple of obvious ones.

First of all, the shot at OSU recruiting efforts is really a shot at Penn State. Talley is basically saying that players are too good at Ohio State, so why commit there. You have a much better time playing in Happy Valley because the talent is not as ‘elite’ (right James Franklin?).

Also, I’m not sure you want to start throwing down challenges to a program that has more than had your number for the last several years. Yeah, there was that one flukey win in 2016 on a blocked kick, but aside from that, Penn State has lost to the Buckeyes eight of the last nine years.

It looks like the PSU commits are starting to take a page out of the Michigan commitments’ book by doing a ton of talking without substance. That hasn’t ended up well in recent years either.

