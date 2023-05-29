Ohio State commit, nation’s No. 1 WR rocks Georgia football gear

J.C. Shelton
When five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola committed to Georgia as the No. 1 ranked passer in the nation, Ohio State wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith was vocal to On3 Sports about increasing interest in the Bulldogs.

Raiola and Smith were both committed to the Buckeyes in December.

The five-star recruit is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Smith took an official visit to Athens on May 19 along with Raiola and some of the top recruits in the country for UGA’s annual recruit ‘Scavenger Hunt’.

Whether or not the head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs can flip Smith from Ohio State is uncertain, but it seems Georgia has made up ground in the process. Here is Smith on Sunday rocking UGA gear at a workout.

Georgia is on pace for one of the top recruiting classes in history. UGA sits at No. 1 overall, featuring four five-star commitments and 16 total pledges with plenty of time remaining in the cycle.

