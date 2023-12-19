Ohio State commit named U.S. Army Bowl MVP

If things continue on track without too many surprises on Wednesday when the early signing period opens, the Ohio State football program is set to sign another stellar recruiting class — one that will most likely be another top five one.

And while there are plenty of names that we’ll be hearing from in the not-too-distant future donning the scarlet and gray, it’s always nice to get a peek at what some of these high school guys can do when dropped into situations where they are going against similar talent.

We had one such case on Monday night when Ohio State four-star tight end commit, Damarion Witten, took part in the U.S. Army Bowl. Ranked as the No. 28 tight end and 454th overall recruit in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Witten committed to Ohio State back on June 24.

Though his team lost rather convincingly, 62-37, Witten had himself quite the game, catching four passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns. It was enough for him to be named bowl MVP.

There were three Ohio State commits playing in Monday night’s game, but others are set to suit up in two other All-American bowls with the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on January 6, and the Under Armour All-American Bowl set to take place on January 3.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire