Ohio State commit’s father has issue with Buckeye fans on Twitter

We all know what is happening with Florida wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

If you don’t, let me fill you in. Smith committed to the Buckeyes in the middle of December, a 5-star star prospect and the top-ranked wide receiver and second-ranked prospect in the country according to the 247Sports composite.

Smith has continued to tell Buckeye Nation that he’s still locked in, even while taking official visits to other schools. The elite receiver has been sharing his experiences on Twitter and OSU fans have not been endearing to the young man who is trying to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Current Ohio State father, Kenyatta Jackson Sr., took to Twitter to express his disappointment with Buckeye fans and their interactions with Smith.

I have a huge problem with grown adults with a kid mindset trash talking a kid that’s 17 yrs old enjoying his recruiting experiences which he can do whatever he’s want. What is wrong with y’all clowns 🤡. @Jermiah_Smith1 continue laughing at these clowns young fella 💯🎯 — Kenyatta Jackson Sr (@BreadJackson) June 5, 2023

It’s hard to disagree with Jackson Sr.’s comments, it’s pretty immature of the fan base to react this way. Yes, it’s a small amount of people who have reacted negatively, but it’s a reoccurring issue.

Think about the situation. You are 17-18 years old and have the opportunity to visit some of the best schools in the country, get everything paid for and have a red carpet rolled out for you. Who wouldn’t want to experience that?

I sure would.

Smith is enjoying the process and making sure he made the right choice. Can you really blame him for that? It’s one of the most important decisions he has to make his young life and if he need to go on officials to confirm that, then so be it.

