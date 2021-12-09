Ohio State commit, Dallan Hayden, named Tennessee Mr. Football

The Ohio State football team is busy prepping for a Rose Bowl appearance against Utah as well as making final recruiting pitches before the early signing period on Dec. 15. One of those expected to sign with the Buckeyes soon is 4-star running back Dallan Hayden.

Hayden is rated as the No. 24 running back in the 2022 class, but the young man is putting up some big-time stats and earning post-season awards. One of the honors earned is recently being named Divison II-AAA Mr. Football in the state of Tennessee. This is the second year in a row Hayden has been awarded the state’s top player in his division.

Hayden ran for 2,002 yards and 30 touchdowns in the 2021 season. In the past two seasons combined, the 5-foot, 11-inch running back ran for over 4,000 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Our guy @DCH__2 wins again! Congrats to Dallan and all his teammates on an incredible accomplishment and award. Great football player; better person. pic.twitter.com/nNe4zkffIa — CBHS Football (@CBHS_Football) December 7, 2021

Hayden is the sole running back in the 2022 class for Ohio State and spurned other offers from Tennessee, Notre Dame, and Auburn among others. Ryan Day seems happy with his choice as Tennessee native will be the only running back signed in this year’s class.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.