Ohio State commit confirms his status with Fox Sports RJ Young

As it is with any school, when Ohio State takes a commitment, there is a battle with others until the prospect signs.

That’s the case with Georgia 5-star Buckeye quarterback commit, Air Noland. Multiple other schools are still recruiting the fast-rising gunslinger. There were some rumors that he was still looking around but during an interview with Fox Sports RJ Young, Noland confirmed that he is in fact a solid commit.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound lefty told Young that “me and my guys, coach (Cory) Dennis, coach (Brian) Hartline, and coach (Ryan) Day, they know I’m locked in.”

Following Noland’s commitment to Ohio State, his recruiting stock has risen, as he once was the No. 71 overall player but is currently ranked the 33rd according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, which makes him a 5-star prospect.

2024 Ohio State commit Air Noland on rumors of his decommitment on @thenumberoneshow: "Me and my guys Coach Dennis, Coach Hartline, Coach Day, they know I'm locked in." pic.twitter.com/07D0gNBjji — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) July 15, 2023

Noland is one of four current Buckeye commits that is ranked as a 5-star, along with wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, and defensive tackle Justin Scott. The Ohio State class is ranked No. 2 by the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

