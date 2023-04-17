Ohio State commit Air Noland named MVP of Rivals Camp

It has been quite the last two weeks for Ohio State quarterback commit Prentiss “Air” Noland.

Not only did he make his collegiate decision, but he made a return visit to Columbus for the annual Spring Game on Saturday. Then on Sunday Noland was back in his home state of Georgia to participate in a Rivals Camp.

The lefty dominated the competition, en route to earning quarterback MVP of the camp.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 195-pound Buckeye commit is rated as the No. 8 overall quarterback and 71st player in the country according to the 247Sports composite. If he continues to bring home more MVP awards, expect his ranking to rise. He may also get the “Buckeye bump” as some recruiting analysts say.

Hopefully, Noland remains part of the class and becomes the next great quarterback at Ohio State because the Buckeyes have been on quite a run under center.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire