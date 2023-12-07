Ohio State commit Aaron Scott Jr. bumped up to a five-star recruit

Ohio native, Aaron Scott Jr., was a must-get recruit for Ohio State. There was some drama as Michigan seemed to be closing the gap in Scott’s recruitment back in July before an epic trolling of the Wolverines saw him commit to the Scarlet and Gray.

Scott, who is fresh off of an Ohio High School State Championship runner-up finish with his Springfield High School team, was recently bumped up to a five-star recruit by both 247Sports composite and On3 Industry rankings. These rankings take a weighted average of all four recruiting services.

Scott is also ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the nation.

Blessed to be named an 5⭐️ pic.twitter.com/KihUUOQss4 — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) December 6, 2023

This gives Ohio State six total five-star recruits in the 2024 class. Of course, until pen meets paper those numbers can always change for the good or bad. But for now, Scott is a Buckeye and shows no signs of going any other direction.

