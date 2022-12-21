Ohio State comes up short in their pursuit of transfer offensive tackle

The Buckeyes had one last chance to salvage the day and that was with Rhode Island offensive lineman transfer Ajani Cornelius. The tackle had a final four that he was selecting from: Tennessee, Nebraska, Oregon and Ohio State.

While we had to wait until later in the day for Cornelius’ moment, it was more disappointment as the tackle selected Oregon. The Buckeyes were once again left staring at their hat on the table, as just one player (Joshua Mickens) who was considering Ohio State actually selected them today.

It sends Ryan Day right back to the drawing board, as I believe that they had an idea that Cornelius wasn’t going to select them, which is why we saw an offer out to Washington State tackle jarrett kingston yesterday.

That's ANOTHER commitment for Dan Lanning. Former Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius is a Duck. pic.twitter.com/1WKF4gLEeB — Max Torres (@mtorressports) December 21, 2022

The assumption for the Buckeyes is that they will continue to go hard after more portal offensive tackles but who they get remains to be seen. The younger offensive lineman on the team will surely need to step up if their pursuit of a portal tackle comes up empty.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire