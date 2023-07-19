Ohio State and Colorado part of four-star cornerback’s final schools

Cai Bates’ commitment plans were revealed on social media earlier this week. The four-star cornerback from Orlando Edgewater High School has listed Florida State, Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Colorado, and Ohio State as his top schools.

Bates is considered to be the No. 107 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, as well as the No. 11 cornerback and the No. 14 player out of Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bates caught 17 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown to go along with three tackles, four interceptions and four passes broken up in 2022 as a two-way starter.

He spoke with On3 about each team that is still in the mix in his recruitment, and when speaking about Colorado referenced how much he could learn from playing for Deion Sanders.

“Coach Prime is one of the best defensive backs to ever play the game and from the same state as me, why not get coached by him.”

On the Buckeyes: “Ohio State has great opportunities for networking and building connections for after football, just as much as building connections for the game of football, they will always be in competition for the Big Ten and the competition is going to do nothing but elevate me as a defensive back going against the best receivers every day.”

In the year 2020, it would have been a benefit to USC if prospects not considering the Trojans went to Ohio State. Now, in 2023 and 2024, it will benefit USC if a player picks Colorado over Ohio State, given that the Trojans will have OSU — not CU — as a conference opponent in future seasons.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Cai Bates tells me he will announce his College Decision on July 26th The 6’2 185 CB from Orlando, FL is ranked as a Top 95 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 CB in FL) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/7NlIWnQmFk pic.twitter.com/DaOVZO7vq5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 18, 2023

