This Ohio State coaching hire named by 247Sports at top of offseason

This offseason has seen Ohio State football taking it personal. Multiple high-profile transfers, coaching changes and the signing of a top-5 class highlighted by the No. 1 player in the country, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

One of those coaching hires that Ryan Day made was at offensive coordinator with Bill O’Brien. The Boston native didn’t stay long as the ultimately took the head coaching position at Boston College.

Day had a backup plan and quickly moved on, hiring UCLA head coach Chip Kelly to replace O’Brien. That move topped 247Sports list of coordinator hires of the offseason, as Cody Nagle described him as “one of the best offensive minds in the sport.”

Which coordinator hire will have the biggest impact on the 2024 season? 🤔 MORE: https://t.co/vDKHHTEGdB pic.twitter.com/C254Ws2IPD — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 16, 2024

The hiring of Kelly was universally praised and this just adds onto that. Day deserves a lot of credit by not having a long search and making an extremely quick decision to hire his former offensive coordinator when he was the quarterback at New Hampshire.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire