Ohio State coaches Ryan Day, Brian Hartline, and Corey Dennis to see 5-star QB this Friday

The allure of playing quarterback for Ohio State should be a very easy sell for head coach Ryan Day. Since Day took over the Buckeye offense, all of his starting quarterbacks have gone on to be first round NFL Draft selections, with the latest being C.J. Stoud according to multiple mock drafts.

Even though they lost out on Dylan Raiola, the Buckeyes should still be able to find a high-level quarterback to replace him in the 2024 recruiting class. Things have started to heat up in recent days.

The staff offered a scholarship to Alabama commit Julian Sayin yesterday and on Friday they will head out to North Carolina and visit with quarterback Jadyn Davis. The 5-Star will be busy this weekend as Day along with new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis will accompany the head man on the trip.

In a report from 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Davis will not only be visiting with Ohio State coaches but will also be visiting North Carolina this weekend. Wiltfong also notes that Clemson will be on hand to watch Davis workout today and their head coach Dabo Swinney will visit him next week.

Honored to be named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year! @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/VhaGnKIdZV — Jadyn Davis (@iamjadyndavis) January 6, 2023

The Tigers aren’t the only team to see Davis today, as Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is “helicoptering” in while Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is set for an evening chat.

The competition for Davis’ verbal and ensuing signature is fierce as multiple top programs are vying for the 5-star quarterback.

