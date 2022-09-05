Ohio State coach Ryan Day hopeful for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to return against Arkansas State

Ohio State coach Ryan Day on Monday said he is hopeful star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be available for this week’s game against Arkansas State.

Appearing on the Big Ten Network, he expressed optimism that Smith-Njigba will be able to come back after being sidelined for most of the Buckeyes’ season-opening 21-10 win over Notre Dame.

“Having him part of our offense is a big deal,” Day said. “He makes such an impact. Not too many guys at the wide receiver positions makes everybody else on the field better. But Jaxon does.”

Day added that Smith-Njigba’s injury is not “long-term” and he will be evaluated over the coming days.

Smith-Njigba was limited Saturday after he absorbed a hard hit by Irish safety Brandon Joseph on the Buckeyes’ second drive.

He spent most of the first half under the supervision of team trainers, riding a stationary bike and running on the sideline.

During ABC’s telecast of the primetime game, sideline reporter Holly Rowe said Smith-Njigba had “long conversations” with the staff about the back of his left knee and hamstring.

Smith-Njigba went back in with the Buckeyes late in the second quarter and to start the second half, but his return was brief. He played only 15 snaps, according to a tally by Pro Football Focus.

Without him, Ohio State amassed its fewest points in a game since 2018.

Last season, Smith-Njigba caught a school-record 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

