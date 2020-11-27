Ohio State coach Ryan Day in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Ohio State will be without its football coach Ryan Day on Saturday when the Buckeyes face Illinois in a Big Ten game.
Day has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.
Per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Day’s role will be taken on by assistant head coach Larry Johnson.
The news comes after Cleveland.com reported the school was withholding information it usually provided on Fridays.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will not release its usual Friday morning stats report for Saturday’s football game at Illinois as it continues to deal with the number of coronavirus cases within the program.
A program spokesperson instead said the status report will be released around 10 a.m. Saturday. That report lists which players are unavailable for that day’s game and which ones are game-time decisions.
,,, The status report will have relevance beyond Saturday’s game. Players whose positive tests for COVID-19 are confirmed must sit out of competition for a minimum of 21 days. That means any Ohio State player who newly tested positive this week cannot play in any of the final three games: Saturday at Illinois, Dec. 5 at Michigan State and Dec. 12 vs. Michigan.