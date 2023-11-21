Ohio State coach Ryan Day dodges talking respect for Jim Harbaugh, Michigan staff

Ryan Day and Jim Harbaugh will never be confused for one another, but there are times when they sound the same.

Tuesday was one of those times. One day after Harbaugh dodged a question asking if, or how much, he respected Day and the Ohio State staff, Day copied the Michigan coach’s strategy.

Asked directly if he respects Harbaugh and the Michigan staff, Day diverted to talking about the team and players.

“With everything going on and all the things out there we have kind of stayed away from all the distractions, and our guys have done a good job of it.” Day said. “When you talk to our guys about what’s gone on this season … they’re focused on this game and their preparation and we’re going to continue with that.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh following last year's game.

Day did address the respect issue from a big-picture perspective.

“I was taught the way you respect a rivalry is to work it every day, whether it’s in the weight room, game planning, talking to you players, periods and practices during the spring and preseason.” he said. “We respect the rivalry and certainly excited to play here on Saturday.

That was more than Harbaugh had to say.

“It's all about our preparation for Ohio," Harbaugh told reporters Monday, responding to a question about how much he respects Day and the OSU staff. “The days, the minutes, the hours, everything leading up to this game, that’s where our focus is: preparing ourselves and planning. We're going to practice then execute. Anything else is irrelevant when it comes to this big game week.”

