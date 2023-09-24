Ohio State coach Ryan Day rips former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz in postgame interview

SOUTH BEND – The name most people thought they wouldn’t hear about after Ohio State’s dramatic 17-14 win over Notre Dame Saturday night was Lou Holtz, but Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day made sure to bring him up repeatedly.

After mentioning him in the on-field interview with NBC following the game, Day backed up what he said on the field in a lengthy statement to start the postgame press conference inside Notre Dame Stadium.

Ryan Day reiterating the comments he said about Lou Holtz on the TV broadcast after the game. pic.twitter.com/rPsGCdMo8c — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) September 24, 2023

“It was brewing for a couple days,” said Day of his team’s performance. “I said it earlier and I’ll say it again: a lot of people took a lot of shots at this team over the last 48 hours. It really hit home to me. The way that our team played — not only did we physically get after (Notre Dame) last year, but we did it again here at the end of the game. And I think it says a lot about this time.”

“I’m really upset and disrespected by what Lou Holtz said publicly about our team and Ohio State and Buckeye nation. We’re not going to stand for that, because that’s not even close to true. We had one bad half a couple years ago up in Ann Arbor (against Michigan), we did in the second half. But every game we play in, we’re physical. We are. I don’t know where that narrative comes from, but that ends tonight.

“This team right here showed toughness, they showed grit, they didn’t give up and they found a way to get that last yard.”

On Friday, Holtz appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and was asked about Ohio State’s program under Day.

“You look at coach Day — and I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes. We won the national championship when I was there. I’m proud of that,” Holtz stated. “However, he has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice. And everybody (that) beats him, does so because they are more physical than Ohio State. And I think Notre Dame will take that same approach.”

Day was asked about the 86-year-old former Notre Dame coach’s comments later in the press conference, driving home his sentiments toward Holtz.

“I don’t know where he gets off saying those types of things; I don’t,” Day said. “I have some other things I’d like to say too, but I’m not going to say it because I’m more respectful than (Holtz) is.”

No. 6 Ohio State won a thriller over the No. 9 Fighting Irish, with running back Chip Trayanum running in a one-yard touchdown with one second left to win the game.

