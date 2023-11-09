Ohio State coach Ryan Day denies giving Michigan signs to Purdue for Big Ten title game

Ohio State coach Ryan Day denied Wednesday night that the Buckeyes gave Michigan’s play signals to Purdue for last year’s Big Ten championship game.

“I can tell you this right now that nobody here did any of that,” Day said. “We went through and made sure we asked all the questions and got our compliance people involved. None of that came back at all. I can answer very strongly that that did not happen.”

Day declined to comment when asked if those questions directed toward compliance were asked recently or around the time of the title game.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day yells from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

On Monday, ESPN reported that Michigan sent documents to the Big Ten that the school claimed Ohio State provided the Wolverines offensive signals and Rutgers gave signals about the Wolverines’ defense to the Boilermakers for the conference title game. Michigan won that game 43-22 and advanced to the College Football Playoff, as did Ohio State. Both teams lost in the semifinals.

The Big Ten and the NCAA are investigating Michigan for allegedly stealing opponents’ signs over a multi-year period. The Michigan staffer at the heart of the investigation, Connor Stalions, resigned last week after being placed on suspension two weeks earlier.

Until Wednesday, Day had declined to comment in depth on anything related to the Michigan sign-stealing scandal.

More: Former Ohio State football wide receiver Kato Mitchell happy to be known as 'the shoe guy'

Asked how closely he has followed the story, Day said his focus has been on football. He said Quinn Tempel, OSU’s chief of staff and assistant to the head coach, has kept him filled in.

“But for us, the only thing that matters is playing right now and finishing the season the right way,” Day said. “Anything else for us is a waste of time now. If somebody asks a question or (athletic director) Gene (Smith) comes in, then certainly we’ll talk about it. Other than that, it’s all football.”

Ohio State is 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Michigan is 9-0 and ranked No. 3.

The teams meet Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ryan Day denies giving Michigan signs to Purdue for Big Ten title game