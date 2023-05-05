Ohio State coach Jim Tressel to throw out first pitch at Guardians game tonight. Here's why

An Ohio State football legend will try and set the tone for the Cleveland Guardians' three-game home series against the Minnesota Twins Friday night.

Former Ohio State football coach and retired Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel will throw out the first pitch prior to the Guardians' game Friday night against the Twins to celebrate Youngstown State University Night.

The university announced in June that Tressel would step down as its president Feb. 1 . Tressel had been in the role since 2014.

Tressel is the third-winningest coach in Ohio State football history, leading the Buckeyes to 94 wins in 128 games, including a national championship in 2022, where Ohio State finished undefeated.

Tressel resigned as Ohio State football's coach in 2011 in response to the "Tattoogate" scandal where five Ohio State players sold personal memorabilia for tattoos: a violation of NCAA rules.

Before being hired by Ohio State in 2001, Tressel spent 15 seasons as Youngstown State's football coach, leading the Penguins to four national championships in the NCAA's Division 1-AA, known now as the Football Championship Subdivision.

Gates for the Guardians' game Friday night against the Twins are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. before its 7:10 first pitch.

