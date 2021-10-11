Ohio State climbs a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll after victory over Maryland

The Ohio State football team looked absolutely dominant against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, continuing the marked improvement we’ve seen from the first few weeks of the season. And we’re not the only ones that think so.

We’ve already seen the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll where Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 6, and it looks to be the same for the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Upon the latest release, OSU moved up one spot and sits behind Georgia (1), Iowa (2), Cincinnati (3), Oklahoma (4), and Alabama (5). Rounding out the top ten below the Buckeyes are Penn State (7), Michigan (8), Oregon (9), and Michigan State (10).

But what do the rest of the Top 25 looked like from the Associated Press?

Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

