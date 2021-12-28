Ohio State climbs makes modest climb in latest AP College Basketball Poll

The Ohio State basketball team might be still trying to get back on the court after a COVID-19 pause, but it continues to climb in the polls. OSU moved up two spots in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, and then also received a bump in the latest AP College Basketball Poll, moving from No. 14 to No. 13.

The Buckeyes have had to cancel three-straight games because of the lack of player availability as they try to get through COVID-19 protocols, but they still have the win over No. 1 Duke, and ranked wins over Seton Hall and Wisconsin on the resume already. That is apparently enough to impress the voters until Ohio State can crank things back up again.

Speaking of getting things back in motion, OSU released a statement that said it’s preparing to travel to Nebraska to play Sunday, so hopefully that all comes to pass.

The top ten ahead of Ohio State in the AP Poll are Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas, USC, Iowa State, Arizona, and Michigan State.

Now, for the rest of the AP Top 25.

Complete AP CBB Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor

11-0

1,525 (61)

2

Duke

11-1

1,448

3

Purdue

11-1

1,371

4

Gonzaga

10-2

1,335

5

UCLA

8-1

1,296

6

Kansas

9-1

1,233

+1

7

USC

11-1

994

+1

8

Iowa State

12-0

985

+1

9

Arizona

12-0

973

-3

10

Michigan State

10-2

901

+1

11

Auburn

11-1

826

+1

12

Houston

8-2

801

+1

13

Ohio State

9-2

787

609

14

Tennessee

11-3

729

+5

15

Seton Hall

9-2

716

16

LSU

12-0

609

609

17

Texas

9-2

567

-1

18

Kentucky

9-2

459

+2

19

Alabama

9-3

426

-9

20

Colorado State

10-0

366

+1

21

Providence

12-1

315

+1

22

Villanova

8-4

312

+1

23

Xavier

9-2

237

-5

24

Wisconsin

11-2

207

25

Texas Tech

9-2

121

Others Receiving Votes:

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

