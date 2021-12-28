Ohio State climbs makes modest climb in latest AP College Basketball Poll

The Ohio State basketball team might be still trying to get back on the court after a COVID-19 pause, but it continues to climb in the polls. OSU moved up two spots in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, and then also received a bump in the latest AP College Basketball Poll, moving from No. 14 to No. 13.

The Buckeyes have had to cancel three-straight games because of the lack of player availability as they try to get through COVID-19 protocols, but they still have the win over No. 1 Duke, and ranked wins over Seton Hall and Wisconsin on the resume already. That is apparently enough to impress the voters until Ohio State can crank things back up again.

Speaking of getting things back in motion, OSU released a statement that said it’s preparing to travel to Nebraska to play Sunday, so hopefully that all comes to pass.

The top ten ahead of Ohio State in the AP Poll are Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas, USC, Iowa State, Arizona, and Michigan State.

Complete AP CBB Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Baylor 11-0 1,525 (61) – 2 Duke 11-1 1,448 – 3 Purdue 11-1 1,371 – 4 Gonzaga 10-2 1,335 – 5 UCLA 8-1 1,296 – 6 Kansas 9-1 1,233 +1 7 USC 11-1 994 +1 8 Iowa State 12-0 985 +1 9 Arizona 12-0 973 -3 10 Michigan State 10-2 901 +1 11 Auburn 11-1 826 +1 12 Houston 8-2 801 +1 13 Ohio State 9-2 787 609 14 Tennessee 11-3 729 +5 15 Seton Hall 9-2 716 – 16 LSU 12-0 609 609 17 Texas 9-2 567 -1 18 Kentucky 9-2 459 +2 19 Alabama 9-3 426 -9 20 Colorado State 10-0 366 +1 21 Providence 12-1 315 +1 22 Villanova 8-4 312 +1 23 Xavier 9-2 237 -5 24 Wisconsin 11-2 207 – 25 Texas Tech 9-2 121 –

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

