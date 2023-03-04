Ohio State’s CJ Stroud laments heart beating Michigan football

Former Ohio State QB CJ Stroud still has Michigan football on his mind. And the fact that he’s 0-2 against the Wolverines.

So much so, he’s building up accolades in his mind that he never accomplished.

At the NFL scouting combine, Stroud met with reporters and claimed that if he hadn’t lost to the maize and blue, he would have won two Heisman Trophies and maybe a national championship.

“I was honestly gonna come back to school,” Stroud said. “It takes time to get where I was at — it takes a lot of hard work, a lot of trust building, a lot of camaraderie off the field, and that’s something you can’t just throw in the trash right away.” He continued, “Not beating [Michigan], not winning a national championship, [these] were two goals of mine, and of course not winning the Heisman — I feel because of those losses, that kind of hurts you know what I am saying? I feel like I could have won two Heismans back-to-back if I win those two games.”

But alas, he did not.

More Football!

Michigan football CB DJ Turner rips off blazing fast 40-yard dash New Michigan football LB Ernest Hausmann shares thoughts on Ohio State rivalry Michigan football adding familiar name to staff as off-field coach

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire