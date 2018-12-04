Ohio State changes could have NFL impact

The state with a college football program far more successful than either of its NFL teams has made a change that could resonate throughout the NFL.

Urban Meyer will retire as the head coach at The Ohio State University after the Rose Bowl, with offensive coordinator Ryan Day taking over. The move removes Day from consideration for offensive coordinator positions in the NFL, the level at which he previously worked.

As Peter King pointed out on Tuesday’s PFT Live, Titans coach Mike Vrabel wanted to bring Day to Tennessee as the offensive coordinator. Given the trend toward finding offensive coaches, Day may have been in demand for coaching staffs that will be compiled in a matter of weeks. Now, that won’t be happening.

Day also could, in theory, draw interest for NFL head-coaching jobs. It’s hard to imagine him leaving Ohio State without ever coaching even one game as the full-time head coach.

As to Meyer, is he truly retiring at 54? Or could one of the most successful college coaches of all time be thinking about jumping to, say, the Browns, joining forces with the guy who skewered the O with an Sooners flag?

Then there’s Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano. Will he be looking for a path back to the NFL as a defensive coordinator, with Meyer gone? Could Schiano become Meyer’s defensive coordinator if Meyer lands in Cleveland.

However it plays out, the move adds plenty of intrigue as the coaching carousel prepares to spin.