Ohio State has chance to secure historic 2025 recruiting class. Here's how

Ohio State has already made some noise on the 2025 recruiting trail by securing three five-star commits.

The Buckeyes can add to that number as members of the OSU coaching staff are right now traveling the country during an NCAA recruiting contact period that lasts until May 25.

And they have a goal in mind.

In the modern recruiting era, Ohio State has never had the No. 1 overall class. The Buckeyes' 2025 recruiting class currently sits at No. 2 in the country.

Under coach Ryan Day the Buckeyes have consistently been at the top of the Big Ten's recruiting rankings but have remained behind programs such as Georgia and Alabama nationally. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have each had multiple top-ranked classes since 2020.

Can Ohio State make that jump and have the No. 1 recruiting class in 2025? Here is what needs to happen.

Ohio State 2025 recruiting: Where does OSU currently stand?

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tavien St. Clair, a quarterback from Bellefontaine, takes a photo with fans following the Ohio State spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. St. Clair has committed to Ohio StateÕs 2025 recruiting class.

Heading into the summer, Ohio State have seven committed players who are top-70 players in the country per 247Sports’ composite rankings. They are cornerbacks Devin Sanchez, Na’eem Offord, and Blake Woodby; quarterback Tavien St. Clair; offensive tackle Carter Lowe; defensive end Zahir Mathis; and linebacker Tarvos Alford.

They give Ohio State three more top-70 commits than any other program in the country. LSU and Southern California each have four.

Of Ohio State's 13 commits, nine are top-10 at their respective positions – Sanchez, Offord, St. Clair, Lowe, Mathis, Alford, Woodby, four-star defensive lineman London Merritt and tight end Nate Roberts.

But Notre Dame has 20 players committed, and as a result, they own the No. 1 ranked 2025 recruiting class. The Fighting Irish are percentage points ahead of the much smaller Buckeye class.

In the Big Ten, Ohio State holds a significant lead over USC (No. 5), Penn State (No. 9) and Wisconsin (No. 18).

How many spots does Ohio State have left in 2025 recruiting class?

Apr 13, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day waves to fans as he walks into Ohio Stadium before the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium.

Since 2020, Ohio State has averaged about 22 signees in each recruiting cycle. That number peaked in 2020 when the Buckeyes had 25 players sign. The average for the past three classes is 21.

The 2025 class should be one of Ohio State’s bigger classes.

Looking at the list of Ohio State’s scholarship players, 38 are eligible to enter the NFL draft after the 2024 season. Thirteen players, including wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, will have exhausted their collegiate eligibility after 2024.

With 13 commitments in the 2025 class, expect Ohio State to have at least 10 more before the recruiting cycle is complete, including multiple running backs, wide receivers and offensive and defensive linemen.

What is Ohio State’s best-case scenario in 2025?

2025 Northmont High School cornerback Dorian Brew poses with his mother Donica Merriman and Ohio State coach Ryan Day at a recent visit.

Ohio State is on pace to secure its most talented recruiting class since 2017.

As mentioned, the Buckeyes have seven top-70 players committed for 2025. That includes three five-star prospects Sanchez, Offord and St. Clair. And Ohio State is in the running to potentially add more. They are pursuing five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, five-star cornerback Dorian Brew, five-star safety Trey McNutt and four-star safety Faheem Delane.

Could Vernell Brown III pick OSU? Is Ohio State in the lead for 2025 'playmaker' wide receiver Vernell Brown III?

Ohio State has not had more than six top-70 players in a single recruiting class since 2018. If you look back to 2010, the Buckeyes have secured more than nine top-70 players just once – in 2017, when OSU landed 11.

The 2018 class finished with the top average player rating in the country, but the Buckeyes are still seeking that elusive No. 1 overall composite ranking.

And with the start Ohio State has developed this class, 2025 seems to be as good of a chance as the Buckeyes have had.

