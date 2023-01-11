Ohio State center Luke Wypler makes decision on future with Buckeyes

Now that the college football season is over, we’re getting word on what some of the Ohio State players that are eligible for the 2023 NFL draft plan to do. The latest is center Luke Wypler who announced his decision to enter the draft with some eligibility still left.

Wypler took over at the center position and has been Mr. reliable over the last two seasons, starting every game and logging a ton of snaps. He was one of the mainstays in an offense that has been one of the best over the last two years and will now take his skillset to the NFL at a position that is a much coveted one by scouts and executives.

Out of Montvale, New Jersey, Wypler came to Ohio State as a four-star prospect in the 2020 class, took a redshirt year his first season, and eventually received third-team All-Big Ten honors. His decision really could have gone either way, but with Wypler expected to be one of the best centers available in April, his decision to take that next step isn’t too much of a surprise.

Ohio State must now rebuild and replace multiple starters on the offensive line. Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. announced his decision to enter the NFL draft, and though yet to confirm completely, right tackle Dawand Jones has already accepted an invite to play in the Senior Bowl.

We’ll continue to update you on any further news that is made available as the rest of the OSU players wrestling with NFL decisions decide what to do.

