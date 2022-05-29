Ohio State celebrates 100 days out from the start of the season

Believe it or not, we are less than 100 days out from the start of the Ohio State football season. The Buckeyes will kick things off against Notre Dame in prime time, and that should be enough to get everyone riled up when the seal is broken on the 2022 season.

But simply knowing that and getting a taste of what’s to come with an aptly timed Ohio State creative production are two different things. We’ve said it before and we’re sure to say it again, but the OSU creative team is one of the best in the business.

I wouldn’t count this one as an in-season theatrical quality trailer, but it’s enough to whet your appetite for football to return to the ‘Shoe in the fall. If you haven’t seen the highlights and pop of color (said with a foreign, designer accent), then get a look below thanks to the official Twitter account of Ohio State Football.

💯 DAYS UNTIL KICKOFF It’ll be here faster than you think #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/dQf7Q2hBNd — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 27, 2022

This sure conjures up some pretty good memories and we can’t wait to see more made this coming season in what should be another run at some pretty special things.

List

Where is Ohio State in Athlon Sports college football top 25 for 2022?

Where is Ohio State in Athlon Sports' 2022 college football top 25

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.