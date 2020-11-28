Ohio State cancels game with Illinois due to positive COVID-19 tests

The athletic department has paused all team-related football activities. The decision to cancel the game and pause all activities was made by athletic director Gene Smith, OSU president Kristina M. Johnson and head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers in consultation with the Big Ten conference.

“We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Smith said. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”

Team activities will resume when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference, Ohio State said.