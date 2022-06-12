Ohio State Buckeyes Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022
Ohio State Buckeyes Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
CJ Stroud, QB Soph.
The guy was just supposed to hold the place before Quinn Ewers was ready, and there was no way he could come close to being another Justin Fields. Instead, all Stroud did was throw, and keep throwing, and do what he could to overcome a struggling defense to keep Ohio State in the hunt for big things.
Now Ewers is off to Texas, the 6-3, 218-pound Stroud is a Heisman favorite after earning First Team All-Big Ten honors, and he’s possibly the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023. Stroud completed 317-of-441 passes (72%) averaging over ten yards per pass with 44 touchdowns and six picks.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Jr.
6-0, 189. 105 catches, 1,655 yards (15.8 ypc), 10 TD in two seasons. Third Team All-Big Ten
TreVeyon Henderson, RB Soph.
5-10, 215. 183 carries, 1,248 yards (6.8 ypc), 15 TD, 27 catches, 312 yards, 4 TD. Second Team All-Big Ten
Denzel Burke, CB Soph.
6-1, 190. 35 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TD, 12 broken up passes. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
Paris Johnson, OT Jr.
6-6, 315. Likely top 50 pro prospect going into his second season as a main part of the line. He’ll work at left tackle. Second Team All-Big Ten
Zach Harrison, DE Sr.
6-6, 272. 63 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 16 TFL, 5 broke up passes, 1 forced fumble in three seasons. Second Team All-Big Ten
JT Tuimoloau, DE Soph.
6-4, 272. 17 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1 broken up pass
Dawand Jones, OT Sr.
6-8, 360. Former superstar prospect going into his second season as a top starter up front – he’ll start at right tackle. Second Team All-Big Ten
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR Soph.
6-3, 205. 11 catches, 139 yards, (12.6 ypc) 3 TD
Luke Wypler, C Soph.
6-3, 300. Top pro prospect center going into his second year as the starter. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
