Ohio State Buckeyes Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Ohio State season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

Ryan Day: 34-4, 4th year at Ohio State

2021 Preview: Overall: 11-2, Conference: 8-1

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview 2022

Oh great. Now you made it mad.

As rough as last year’s 42-27 loss to Michigan might have been for Ohio State and the program’s pride, if that serves as the motivation for something bigger, go for it.

Remember what the 2020 Buckeyes did after the loss to Clemson in the 2019 season College Football Playoff?

That team wouldn’t be denied by a global pandemic, Big Ten rules, or a banged up Justin Fields when it came to the desperate need to get back to the CFP and right the perceived wrong from the previous season.

That’s going to be the 2022 version, but first, don’t just dismiss how good 2021 was.

11-2 was fantastic. It was a great season, and it was impressive in so many ways – it’s always a good season if you win the Rose Bowl.

You can say 99 nice things about someone and the only thing remembered is that one comment six months ago about how the shoes didn’t go with a certain shirt …

Or if you mention that one loss to that one team. Again, on the flip side, now Ohio State should be on even more of a mission than it normally is.

The offense wasn’t a problem in 2021. It was the best in the nation, it was breathtaking no matter who was on the field, and it’s about to be even better.

The defense wasn’t quite as bad as everyone made it out to be. It started rough and ended badly, but in the middle it was a force at times. However, the perception that the D needs to be fixed – and the problems against That Team Up North – is enough to make that happen.

If that loss helps focus things so the pass defense is sharper and the D can come up with a third down stop, perfect.

If it helps slow down all the penalties, get better in the big games against the run, and if it cranks up the intensity that much more, great.

Pressure is built into the cake, so there’s no way to add any more than what’s already there, so …

This team is good enough to roll through the schedule, rip apart Michigan, and at least get to the national championship – and no one knows that better than Ohio State.

That one extra little bit of juice might be enough to go that one extra step.

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview 2022: Offense

The offense was unstoppable. It finished No. 1 in the nation in total offense, No. 1 in scoring, No. 2 in third down conversions, No. 3 in passing, and on and on and on.

It might have been slowed down just enough for Michigan to pull off the win, and even then it threw for close to 400 yards. Even in the loss to Oregon the attack rolled for over 600.

A few of the stars are done from the receiving corps, and there are a few new guys on the line, but nothing stops thanks to …

CJ Stroud. Oh sure, he might not have run like Justin Fields did, and there were a few times when it took a while to get going, and that’s totally nitpicking.

Beyond brilliant, one of the Heisman front-runners and the possible No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns with six interceptions, completing 72% of his throws. Kyle McCord isn’t Stroud, but he’s a talented backup who can step in and produce for stretches if needed.

Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are about to tear up the NFL, but 95-catch leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back. If he’s not the best receiver in college football, he’s right there, but 25 touchdown catches are gone with Wilson and Olave.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a rising star, and Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming are talented young options who’ll get their shot at more work. The tight end position will be a battle between Cade Stover and Joe Royer to replace strong pass catcher Jeremy Ruckert.

TreyVeon Henderson would be a Heisman front-runner and leading star of the offense for just about anyone else. If it’s possible to hit as many home runs as he did, run for 1,255 yards and 15 scores – along with 312 receiving yards and four touchdowns – and fly under the radar, he did it.

Even more dead silent nationally were Miyan Williams’ 504 yards and three scores, averaging over seven yards per pop. The backs will rock again behind another great line.

The offensive line was fantastic in pass protection and great for the ground game, and now it gets back enough talent to be fantastic again.

Luke Wypler is growing into a star at center, Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones are NFL-caliber tackles, and the guards are rocks. This will be a fantastic starting five, but the depth has to develop a wee bit.

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview 2022: Defense

The defense wasn’t that bad. It wasn’t great considering all the talent Ohio State amassed, but it improved as the schedule got easier and it went through the middle of the year allowing 20 points or fewer in seven of nine games.

However, the run defense under new coordinator Jim Knowles – coming in from Oklahoma State – has to be stronger, and the secondary has to come up with more plays to get off the field.

Overall, the defense that allowed over 1,900 yards in the first three games of the season and closed by giving up close to 1,000 over the last two has to at least hold on against the good offenses.

With the move to more of a 4-2-5 alignment, there’s a good glut of talent at linebacker. Tommy Eichenberg was second on the team 64 tackles from his spot in the middle, and a slew of last year’s top tacklers will find their way into the mix.

Steele Chambers will likely stick at a weakside position after coming up with a 47-tackle season, but again, there are a whole lot of options.

Leading sacker and top tackle Haskell Garrett is done, but as long as the line can hold up better against the run, it’ll be doing its job.

Taron Vincent is a big body on the nose, and Jerron Cage knows what he’s doing, and OSU is deep at tackle – there’s no excuse not to keep everyone fresh and find the right combination.

There will be a steady rotation on the end, too. JT Tuimolau and Zach Harrison are regulars, and Jack Sawyer and Javontae Jean-Baptiste have been through the battles. Again, like tackle, there’s no reason the D can’t get more with all the options.

Now the secondary has to be more disruptive. There’s talent and experience to do a lot more. Tanner McCalister followed Knowles over from Oklahoma State and should play a big role right away at Nickel.

Free safety Ronnie Hickman led the team in tackles by a mile with 98, and Josh Proctor leads a promising group of strong safeties.

The interceptions were spread out, but the corners have to be bigger factors. Denzel Burke is a future NFL talent and a keeper coming off a 12-broken-up-pass season, and Cameron Brown is back on the other side after busting up seven passes.

Ohio State Buckeyes: Keys To The Season, Top Game, Top Transfer, Fun Stats

Ohio State Buckeyes: Key To The 2022 Offense

Don’t shy away from the running game.



To get very, very, very nitpicky with what should once again be the best offense in college football, don’t be afraid to power away on the ground a bit more.

CJ Stroud doesn’t run, and the defense dictated that the offense keep pushing, but the 32.5 carries a game were the fewest by a mile in decades. Even the 2018 attack with the late Dwayne Haskins throwing it all over the yard averaged 41 carries per game.

Granted, the big-time pass plays and the fear of the NFL receivers opens things up for the running backs to rip off yards in chunks, and it’s not a bad strategy to let Stroud throw and keep throwing. However, great things always seem to happen whenever 32 has the ball in his hands.

TreyVeon Henderson averaged close to seven yards per carry, Miyan Williams is too talented not to get more than a few carries per game, and …

It’s a nice problem to have when you have too many talented offensive stars. And on the flip side …

Ohio State Buckeyes: Key To The 2022 Defense

The run defense has to be better against the big guys.



It’s all relative when it comes to Ohio State.

The run D was 28th in the nation, stuffed Kenneth Walker and Michigan State cold, held Penn State to 33 yards, and allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards seven times and gave up just 3.7 yards per carry on the season.

Obviously it’s not about what the Ohio State defense does against Indiana and Akron. However, 14 of the 17 rushing touchdowns allowed came in four key games – and two other TDs came against Penn State.

Minnesota started the season hammering the Buckeyes for over 200 yards in a game that might have been far different if Mohamed Ibrahim not suffered a torn Achilles heel.

Oregon ran for 269 yards and averaged over seven yards per carry, Michigan ripped it up with close to 300 yards, and Utah’s great offensive front pounded away for 226 yards.

The last time the a Buckeyes D allowed over 200 rushing yards four times was the 6-7 2011 season.

Ohio State Buckeyes: Key Player To The 2022 Season

DE JT Tuimolau, Soph.

And/or Zach Harrison, and/or Jack Sawyer, and/or Javontae Jean-Baptiste. No matter who it is, the Buckeyes need a bigger push from the pass rush on the ends.

Tuimolau was a superstar of superstar defensive recruits for Ohio State last year, and he got his feet wet with 2.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks.

No one’s expecting him to be Chase Young, but the 6-4, 272-pounder has way too much talent and upside to not eventually be a game-wrecking force.

Ohio State Buckeyes: Key Transfer

S Tanner McCalister, Sr.

Ohio State’s defense needed more playmakers and steadiness in the secondary, and in comes McCalister. He’s not all the flashy, but he knows what he’s doing after four years at Oklahoma State.

He made 123 tackles with and one interception with 12 broken up passes – 11 of them last year – and now he’ll be a statistical star in mostly a third safety job.

Ohio State Key Game To The 2022 Season

Notre Dame, Sept. 3

The Michigan game is at home – obviously that’s the one Ohio State fans want – and so are showdowns against Iowa and Wisconsin. There are dangerous battles on the road against Michigan State and Penn State, and watch out for that date at Maryland before Michigan.

But the entire season is about more than just one game.

Ohio State sputtered out of the gate last year at Minnesota, lost a week later against Oregon, and it took away the aura of invincibility about that great team.

Notre Dame will be great, but if this Ohio State team is ready to make a run to the national title, it needs to show it from the start with a muscle-flexing domination.

Ohio State Buckeyes: 2021 Fun Stats

– Sacks: Ohio State 37 for 247 yards – Opponents 17 for 133 yards

– Penalties: Ohio State 85 for 770 yards – Opponents 57 for 497 yards

– Points Per Game: Ohio State 45.7 – Opponents 22.8

Ohio State Buckeyes Season Prediction, What Will Happen

There’s no excuse.

Win the Big Ten, get to the College Football Playoff, have an honest shot to win a second national title in the CFP era.

Yeah, missing out on the playoff last year hurt, and dropping the date to the Wolverines seemed to sting even more, but harsh reality time …

Even if Ohio State did beat Michigan, it would’ve throttled Iowa and gone off to the College Football Playoff where it would’ve been in for a bad day against whatever it faced in the semifinals.

If you thought Rose Bowl Utah was a problem, try 2021 Georgia or Alabama.

This time around is different. Ohio State shouldn’t just beat Michigan and do all the other things needed to get to the CFP, it has the talent and upside to handle whatever monster comes out of the SEC.

No, it can’t, won’t, and shouldn’t be a foregone conclusion that the SEC Champion – or refreshed Clemson – takes another national title.

Set The Ohio State Buckeyes Regular Season Win Total At … 11

Notre Dame is Notre Dame, but that’s a home opener against a Buckeye team that should be ready to come out roaring.

There are dates with Wisconsin and Iowa from the West, but both of those games are in Columbus.

Michigan State is on the road, and there’s a run of three road games in four weeks including Penn State and – be very, very careful of this – Maryland in the game before the regular season finale against Michigan.

Ohio State should be good enough to be a double-digit favorite against everyone, but it’ll probably drop one game on the wrong day when the other side has everything working.

There might be one loss, but there won’t be a second in the regular season.

