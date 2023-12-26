Ohio State Buckeyes: Who is playing in the Cotton Bowl?

Dec. 26—Who is playing in the Cotton Bowl?

That figures to be one of the biggest questions for Ohio State and Missouri while they prepared for the game in the Dallas area this week.

Here is what we know so far: — Defensive linemen Jack Sawyer and Tyleik Williams, receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive linemen Donovan Jackson and Josh Fryar and defensive backs Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock, have said they will suit up against the Tigers. They are all juniors who could enter the NFL Draft or return to Ohio State for another season in 2024. — Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said earlier this month he was undecided about playing in the bowl game or going pro. — Standout running back TreVeyon Henderson's status for the game and next season is unknown, but the junior was included in pictures from the Buckeyes practicing in Dallas on Christmas Eve. — Quarterback Kyle McCord won't be around. He has transferred to Syracuse, leaving the job for redshirt freshman Devin Brown this week. — Starting safety Lathan Ransom won't play for Ohio State. He missed the end of the season with a foot injury that is not yet healed. — Linebacker Cody Simon will play in the game. He is a senior who had decided to use the extra season of eligibility granted to players who were on college football rosters in the pandemic season of 2020. — Missouri has no opt-outs, but three defensive starters will miss the game: Linebackers Ty'Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey and defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

The Buckeyes and Tigers face off Friday night at 8 eastern.