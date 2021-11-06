Ohio State Buckeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers: Live stream, time, betting odds, how to watch

No. 5 Ohio State continues its push for the Big Ten championship Saturday at Nebraska.

The Buckeyes have rattled off six wins in a row since their Sept. 11 home loss to Oregon, a result that could be the subject of considerable debate for the College Football Playoff committee in about a month. Nevertheless, quarterback C.J. Stroud and Co. have cranked up the scoring since then, as last week’s 33-24 triumph over Penn State has been Ohio State’s closest call since the loss to the Ducks.

Things haven’t gone nearly as well for the Cornhuskers, who’ve played the likes of Michigan and Michigan State close but enter this contest at 3-6 on the brink of bowl elimination.

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson catches a pass while defended by Nebraska safety Deontai Williams during the 2020 game between the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers.

Still, it could be of interest for a while, so here’s how to take it in:

What time does Ohio State at Nebraska start?

The game kicks off at noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

What TV channel is Ohio State at Nebraska on?

The game will be televised nationally on Fox.

How can I watch Ohio State at Nebraska online via live stream?

The live stream is available via the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com as well as via FuboTV.

What are the betting odds for Ohio State at Nebraska?

Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite with the over/under at 64.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

