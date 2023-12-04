Ohio State Buckeyes learn 2023 bowl matchup

The Ohio State Buckeyes saw 11 game wins this season, and now they are headed to a bowl game, according to the Ohio State University Athletics and CBS.

No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes will play No. 9 Missouri Tigers in the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 29, both reports show.

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas at the AT&T Stadium.

The Buckeyes have played in the Cotton Bowl twice, and the history has been victorious: OSU vs USC, 24-7 in 2017 and OSU vs Texas A&M, 28-12, in 1987, according to the athletics page.

Even though the Buckeyes didn’t secure a playoff spot this year, they will be featured in a New Year’s Six Bowl game.

2023 New Year’s Bowl games

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri (Dec. 29 at 8 p.m.)

Peach Bowl: No. 10 Penn State vs. 11 Ole Miss (Dec. 30 at noon)

Orange Bowl: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia (Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.)

Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty (Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.)

The semifinal playoffs for the 2023 season will take place on Jan. 1, according to CBS.

Those perspective winners will face off in Houston on Jan. 8 for the national championship.

2023 College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama at 5 p.m.

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas at 8:45 p.m.







