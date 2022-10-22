Ohio State Buckeyes’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba expected to return versus Iowa Hawkeyes per ESPN report

It looks like No. 2 Ohio State is set to be even more potent when it welcomes in the Iowa Hawkeyes this morning.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that star Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to return against the Hawkeyes. Smith-Njigba has just four receptions for 36 yards thus far in 2022, and he hasn’t played since reeling in a pair of catches during Ohio State’s 77-21 win over Toledo on Sept. 17.

Still, Smith-Njigba was expected to be the Buckeyes’ top receiver after breaking the Big Ten receiving record in the 2021 season with 95 grabs for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 200 pound Rockwall, Texas, native had a Rose Bowl for the ages against Utah to end last season. Smith-Njigba snatched 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ memorable 48-45 rally over the Utes.

According to Thamel, running back Miyan Williams is expected to return to the fold as well. Williams didn’t play two weeks ago when the Buckeyes last took the field in Ohio State’s 49-20 romp of Michigan State. Williams has 64 carries for 497 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

Obviously, it makes today more challenging for Iowa. Still, it probably doesn’t change the Hawkeyes approach much. They knew they were in for a mighty challenge regardless.

“We face a big challenge this Saturday playing Ohio State. Pretty much any year I talk about Ohio State, you’re talking about a team that is very talented. They’re very well coached. That’s certainly the case this year in both of those areas. As you might expect, ranked near the top of the national polls for good reason. They have a really good football team,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said of the Buckeyes.

Iowa kicks off against Ohio State at 11 a.m. on FOX for “Big Noon Kickoff.” Here’s a look at the final broadcast information and betting lines ahead of the Hawkeyes’ Week 8 date.

